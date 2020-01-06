Amit Shah pointed out no shortcomings in our work: CM Arvind Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 11:47 IST

Reacting to BJP president Amit Shah’s speech at party event in Delhi on Sunday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Shah chose only to “abuse” him, instead of offering any solutions to improve the national Capital.

Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener, tweeted that Shah did not point out any shortcomings in the work done by the Delhi government.

“I heard the entire speech of home minister, Amit Shah ji. I thought he would point out the shortcomings of our work and talk about the development of Delhi. He did not say anything else except abusing me,” he said in a tweet.

“If they [BJP] have suggestions for Delhi, then they should let us know and we will implement them in the next five years,” Kejriwal said.

Addressing a rally of BJP’s booth-level workers in the national Capital on Sunday, Shah accused Kejriwal of “misleading” people and sought to know whether the AAP government has completed any work in the last five years in the national Capital.

AAP leader Atishi said the main issue for the people of Delhi is sewage and water.

“Once Amit Shah starts meeting people in Delhi, he will know the ground reality. In 15 years, the the BJP-ruled MCDs did nothing, but the Delhi government led by Kejriwal revolutionised schools, hospitals and rolled out a number of schemes,” she said.

Responding to Shah’s allegation that the AAP government did not construct any hospitals in its tenure, AAP’s Delhi elections convener Sanjay Singh reminded the BJP leader of the “poor” health care services in Gujarat, which has a BJP government.

“Such is the state of health services in Gujarat that 1,235 children have died there and the BJP’s chief minister there did not even answer questions on the issue,” Singh said in a tweet.

Singh was referring to the reported deaths of 1,235 infants in Gujarat’s Rajkot last year.