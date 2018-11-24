Another accident at Signature bridge in Delhi, 1 killed

A 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured when the bike they were on skidded on the recently-opened Signature bridge in Delhi on Saturday, in the second accident in two days.

Shankar, a resident of Ghaziabad, was riding the bike and his distant cousin Deepak, a resident of Shalimar Bagh, was on the pillion riding from Nangloi to north-east district when the accident happened at around 8.20 am the Signature bridge, police said..

Both were rushed to a hospital where Shankar was declared dead.

Deepak suffered injuries on his knees. He said both of them were wearing helmets, but Shankar’s helmet fell away after the bike skidded on the bridge, and his head hit a divider.

Satyavijay Shankaram, a junior doctor at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College and the Hindu Rao Hospital, and his friend Chander Shekhar Sharma, a second-year medical student, were killed in an accident on Friday at the Signature bridge, the first since it opened three weeks ago.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 11:01 IST