Armed men pose as key makers, rob and thrash mother-daughter duo in Delhi

Posing as key makers, two men robbed cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from a house in north-east Delhi’s Brahmpuri on Sunday after holding a 37-year-old woman and her teenage daughter at gunpoint, police said. The miscreants allegedly thrashed the victims when they resisted.

The two suspects were caught on camera while fleeing from the neighbourhood. Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (north-east), said that the video footage has helped identify one of the suspects, but he remains on the run.

The CCTV footage of the suspects showed them running in the street and the mother-daughter duo following them. A case of robbery has been registered at New Usmanpur police station.

The robbed house located on the first floor of a building belongs to the family of Anwar Hussain, a grocer who has a shop in nearby Khajuri Khas. At the time of the crime, Hussain and his five children were away at work while his wife Tasir Fathima, and their 18-year-old daughter Rihana Parveen were at home.

“A man knocked at the door and said he was a lock repairer. When I told him that we had no specific requirement, he offered to repair any dysfunctional lock at our home. I got a lock and asked him to repair it,” Fathima said.

The suspect walked downstairs on the pretext of bringing his tools, but allegedly returned with an accomplice who was wielding a gun. They allegedly asked Fathima and her daughter for the keys to their safe, police said.

“When my daughter tried to resist them, they banged her head against a wall. When my wife fought back, they beat her up as well. The women were too frightened of the gun and decided to hand over the key to the safe,” Fathima’s husband, Hussain, said.

Hussain alleged that the robbers made away with Rs 75,000 in cash, and gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1.25 lakh.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:35 IST