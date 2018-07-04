Arun Singh to head Delhi BJP preparations for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has appointed party’s national general secretary Arun Singh the in-charge for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

A senior party leader privy to the development said Singh will be monitoring all of the party’s election preparations and campaign in the seven parliamentary seats in the national Capital.

“Apart from taking measures to strengthen organisational set up, the prabhari (in-charge), Singh, will be making strategies and assigning tasks to ensure to the repeat of the 2014 elections performance when the party made a clean sweep in the national Capital. Though, there is still plenty of time before the elections, but it is good if we start planning at an early stage,” said one of the office bearers of Delhi BJP.

Another senior state leader said Singh will serve as the “bridge” between state and central leadership within the party. “Delhi BJP leaders, including state in-charge Shyam Jaju, will report to Singh till the elections. I hope that he will manage to bring all warring ‘groups’ in the party on the same platform before the elections,” he said.

Elated with Singh’s appointment, a section of Delhi BJP leaders said that his role in state unit’s functioning will be crucial to the party’s poll preparedness. “He will have authority to take all important polls-related decisions,” they said.

Meanwhile, the state leadership has decided to make organisational reshuffle and announcement in this regard is likely to be made soon.

A senior Delhi BJP leader familiar with the development said, “At least six leaders holding significant positions — vice-president , secretaries, youth and women wings’ heads — will soon be replaced as state unit chief Manoj Tiwari has decided to implement a ‘one man-one post policy’. Before the elections, he wants to induct new faces to infuse new energy among party workers.”