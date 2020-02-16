Arvind Kejriwal to take oath for the third time: Here’s all you need to know

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 08:33 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight time on Sunday in Ramlila Maidan as hundreds of people are expected to join him.

Kejriwal is scheduled to be sworn-in along with his six of his ministers, days after the AAP romped to a magnificent victory in the Delhi assembly election, in which the party won 62 seats in the 70-member House.

The 51-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician has urged the people of the city to witness “the son of Delhi” taking oath on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know:

* More than 150,000 people are expected to be accommodated inside the Ramlila Maidan, in the heart of the national capital, and as many as 3000 AAP volunteers will help in crowd management.

* Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party who represent the city and all the eight of its newly-elected members of legislative assembly to his swearing-in ceremony. The Prime Minister, however, is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various projects and may not attend the ceremony.

* Along with Kejriwal, six of his party leaders who will be part of his cabinet will also take an oath of office. Kejriwal is retaining all the six ministers who served his government in the previous term – Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gehlot.

* Kejriwal held a dinner meeting on Saturday with his colleagues to discuss the roadmap for Delhi’s development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the next three months. Manish Sisodia said after the meeting that Kejriwal has asked all cabinet ministers to work dedicatedly towards fulfilling the promises listed in the “guarantee card”. Kejriwal had released the card, “10 guarantees of Kejriwal”, ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

* A group of 50 commoners will be sharing the stage with him under the banner of “Dilli ke Nirmata” or the architects of Delhi. “They are the people who make Delhi what it is. They are the true architects of the city,” Sisodia had in a press conference on Saturday.

* Among the special invitees are doctors, teachers, sanitation workers, bus conductors, bus drivers, marshals deployed for women security, auto-rickshaw drivers, farmers, anganwadi workers, athletes, IIT and medical students enrolled under scholarships, PWD engineers, businessmen, mobile ambulance operator, relatives of fire officials and police officials who lost their lives on the line of duty and the chief architect of Signature Bridge Ratan Jamshed Batliboi.

* This will also be the third consecutive time when Kejriwal will be sworn-in at the historic Ramlila Maidan. He had earlier taken the oath of office in 2013 and 2015 at the same venue.

* Kejriwal’s second oath-taking ceremony in 2015 was held on February 14 on Valentine’s Day. He had promised an end to VIP culture, vowed to eliminate corruption and continue to stand for the aam aadmi then.

* The AAP is associated with the iconic ground since 2011 when social activist Anna Hazare led the India Against Corruption movement. It is also the place where the AAP was born out of the anti-corruption movement.

* More than 5000 security personnel, including the personnel of Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, have been deployed for the oath-taking ceremony. Multi-layered security deployment has been made along with CCTV surveillance. Restrictions will be in place in the Ramlila Maidan area from 8am to 2pm.