e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / At 361, AQI in Delhi remains in very poor category

At 361, AQI in Delhi remains in very poor category

IMD forecast said that dense fog was also likely early Sunday, which could reduce visibility levels drastically.

delhi Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
A cyclist seen on a foggy afternoon at Singhu border near Delhi on Saturday.
A cyclist seen on a foggy afternoon at Singhu border near Delhi on Saturday.(Amal Ks/HT Photo)
         

With Saturday’s rainfall increasing moisture in Delhi’s air, pollution levels were pushed deeper into the “very poor” zone on Sunday morning.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 361 at 7am on Sunday, which is categorised as “very poor”. On Saturday, the AQI was recorded 356, also in the “very poor” zone. This was a deterioration from Friday’s 295, which is categorised as “poor” in the AQI scale.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said that as an aftermath of Saturday’s western disturbance, high moisture availability with higher air holding capacity and dense fog formation are expected over Delhi, mainly during early morning hours.

“This can trigger heterogeneous aqueous reactions to form secondary aerosols (pollution particles converting into secondary aerosols with the help of water content in the air), which can lead to deterioration of AQI. AQI is likely to deteriorate to the higher end of very poor by Sunday evening. It is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ zone on December 14 and December 15,” the Safar forecast read.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said that dense fog was also likely early Sunday, which could reduce visibility levels drastically.

tags
top news
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
2001 Parliament attack: When terror struck India’s temple of democracy
2001 Parliament attack: When terror struck India’s temple of democracy
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
‘India on track to exceed Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations’: PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In