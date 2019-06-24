At Waste to Wonder Park, south body plans more parking space

As the ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ at Sarai Kale Khan continues to attract thousands of visitors every day, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Sunday said it is going to increase parking capacity at the site by at least four times and introduce a separate entry for better public transport connectivity.

The park, which has replicas of the seven wonders of the world made of metal scrap, has turned out to be a hit among Delhiites and tourists ever since it opened in February this year.

“In just four months, SDMC has earned ₹2.25 crore by selling tickets to the park. It took ₹7 crore to build it. To improve visitors’ experience, we are going to increase parking space to accommodate at least 300 cars. Extra space for two-wheelers is also going to be provided near the inside gate, work for which has already begun,” said Varsha Joshi, commissioner of the north municipal corporation, who also holds additional charge of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The south corporation has built the park.

Joshi, who submitted a report on this to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Sunday, said the corporation will also prepare an area-traffic management plan with the traffic police as it intends to create a walkable stretch from the park to the Nizamuddin Metro station. The station is at a distance of 1.2 kms from the park and the SDMC is exploring to create a shorter walkable route.

SDMC officials said there have been days when over 20,000 people visited the park. Now the parks attracts so many visitors that the parking space has failed to take the load. As a result, both car and two-wheeler parking for the site have started to spill over to the busy Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan flyover and even under it.

Currently, the park has a facility for only 66 four-wheelers and 31 two-wheelers. “For four-wheelers, stack parking will be introduced. We have also asked DDA to provide space since they have a land adjacent to the site. There’s a nursery on that land and we will need only the space in front of the nursery,” a senior official said.

The corporation is also working on making ticketing online. “Stack parking to increase capacity, improved walkability to the nearest metro station and online ticket booking may be introduced,” the L-G tweeted on Sunday.

The park features a 60-ft Eiffel Tower, a 20-ft Taj Mahal and replicas of five other wonders built using 150 tonnes of waste, including used cycle chains. The motifs have been drawn using laser.

