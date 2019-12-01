BSF working on tech solutions to combat drones along Pak border

delhi

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:35 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) is working on technical solutions to combat the threat of rogue drones along the India-Pakistan international border, the chief of the force said on Sunday.

BSF director general VK Johri said the force has expanded its “strategic capabilities” by using new technology and intelligence to guard the over 6,386-km-long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the 55th Raising Day event of the force at a BSF camp here, the DG said the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and the International Border in Punjab have become “operationally sensitive” in recent times.

“We have received reports about the activity of drones along the western border front (along Pakistan) in the recent past and we are working on technical solutions and taking important steps to tackle this issue,” Johri said.

He added that anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate across the border and the BSF is alert “all times” to thwart these bids. The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF was raised on this day in 1965 and is primarily tasked to guard the India and Pakistan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain.

He said the government’s decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has rendered the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and the international border along Jammu and Punjab “very sensitive” as terrorists are making continuous efforts to infiltrate into India.

“Anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate (through the borders)...we assure the country that the BSF will foil all such bids,” the DG said.

He said the force has expanded its “strategic capabilities” by inclusion of new technology and weapons.

The Union government had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and the new bifurcated Union Territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence on October 31.

While the BSF guards the over-700-km-long LoC under the operational command of the army, it also guards 2,289 km of international border with Pakistan that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.