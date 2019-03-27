Butcher in Delhi arrested for dumping animal parts

A 23-year-old butcher was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a case in which severed body parts of an animal were found in a plot in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar, the police said.

Following a tip-off, the accused identified (only by his first name) as Parvaiz was arrested after police raided several areas in the adjoining districts of Delhi.

Last Thursday, a resident of Harsh Vihar reported to police that body parts of an animal, which he claimed to be that of a cow, were found dumped in a vacant plot in the northeast Delhi area.

Police visited the spot along with a crime team and a forensics team and collected samples from the carcasses found there, they said.

A case was registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of police (northeast) said.

Police are waiting the analysis reports from the veterinary doctor as well as the from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to ascertain whether the animal parts found from the site belonged to a cow or a buffalo, police said.

The 23-year-old suspect in the case is being questioned over the matter, the police added.

