e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / ‘Can think about implementing odd-even if other measures fail’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution

‘Can think about implementing odd-even if other measures fail’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had last week implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan, a set of anti-pollution restrictions, to stop the air quality from deteriorating to emergency levels.

delhi Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 14:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cars are seen on haze covered NH-24 road as air pollution level rises, near Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Monday.
Cars are seen on haze covered NH-24 road as air pollution level rises, near Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Monday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
         

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government can think about implementing the odd-even scheme in the national capital if other measures to control pollution fail.

“We have implemented the odd-even scheme many times in Delhi. It would be our last resort and we’ll think about its implementation if rest of the methods to curb the air pollution fail,” Rai told reporters.

Delhi’s air quality has already plunged to poor category ahead of the winter season. On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) - a measure of the suspended PM2.5 and PM10 ultra-fine particle in the air - was 254, in the poor category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 287 on Saturday.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had last week announced a ban on the use of fuel-powered generators from October 15 under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of anti-pollution restrictions that include pre-emptive measures to stop the air quality from deteriorating to emergency levels.

GRAP lays down sets of curbs that are enforced when AQI crosses certain thresholds - the most serious of these include a ban on trucks, odd-even road restrictions, curbs on construction work, and an advisory to shut schools.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), a Supreme Court-appointed body tasked with overseeing the implementation of the pollution control action plan in the National Capital Region (NCR), has said that GRAP will be enforced “with no concessions” to any state.

Farm fires and emissions from firecrackers during Diwali result in heavy concentrations of PM2.5 particles, which can lead to major health problems since they can enter the bloodstream after penetrating deep into the lungs.

tags
top news
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
JKCA scam: Farooq Abdullah questioned, son Omar says ‘political vendetta’
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Tejashwi Yadav makes a U-turn, shows ‘sympathy’ for Chirag Paswan
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Which country wields most power in Asia? US leads but China is catching up
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold key in future India-China border escalation
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
Watch: Covid-19 to end in India by February?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In