Car hits scooter at Janpath, one killed

delhi

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:16 IST

A 53-year-old man was killed after an allegedly speeding car hit the scooter he was riding on Janpath Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi on Sunday night.

The car was being driven by a 30-year-old man pursuing a Chartered Accountant (CA) course. He was arrested and later bailed out, as the sections of Indian Penal Code under which he was booked were bailable, the police said.

Senior police officers said that the errant driver, identified as Ankit Gupta, did not flee the spot but rushed the injured man to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in another vehicle. However, the man identified as Vinod Kumar was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Kumar was a resident of Yusuf Sarai in south Delhi and was unemployed. He had just visited his wife, a cancer patient undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

According to a police officer, the accident took place around 10.30pm at the Tolstoy Road-Janpath Road crossing. Eyewitnesses told the police that Kumar was riding his scooter from Tolstoy Marg while the car was coming from the direction of Connaught Place, the officer said.

“Prima facie, it appears that either the car driver or the scooter rider jumped the traffic signal. The car hit the scooter and its rider was flung into the air; he landed on the windshield of the car. The scooter rider’s body then hit another vehicle on the opposite carriageway. The accident took place at the Tolstoy Road-Janpath Road intersection,” said the officer requesting anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that the Connaught Place police station received a call about the accident at 10.31pm. A police team reached the spot and found the car and the scooter in damaged condition.

Kumar had been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital by Gupta, a resident of Vasant Vihar. He was declared dead at the hospital,” said DCP Singhal.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered under sections 279 and 304 A of Indian Penal Code against Gupta. Both the vehicles were impounded.