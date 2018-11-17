Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna’s concert in Delhi’s Saket on Saturday, CM Arvind Kejriwal invites all

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday invited residents of Delhi to attend Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna’s concert, to be hosted by the Delhi government, at Garden of Five Senses in Saket on Saturday evening — the same day he was scheduled to perform on the invitation of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

On Wednesday, however, the AAI had “postponed” the event after being trolled for planning to host an “anti-national” and an “urban naxal”.

In an indirect attack on the BJP-ruled central government, Kejriwal, on Friday, tweeted: “All are cordially invited. If you believe in an inclusive India, an India which belongs to all religions, faiths and castes, your presence tomorrow (Saturday) will be a statement against those forces who are trying to divide and destroy our beloved India.”

Krishna, the 42-year-old Magsaysay Award-winning singer had, on Thursday, accepted the Delhi government’s invitation after the office of Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, who holds the arts, culture and languages portfolio, contacted him over the phone with an offer to host him. After the AAI had on Wednesday announced that they would need to defer the event, Krishna had offered to perform at any stage in Delhi.

“I am singing in Delhi tomorrow, in New Delhi with RK Shriramkumar, Praveen Sparsh and Anirudh Athreya. The Delhi government is hosting the concert which is going to be held in Garden of Five Senses near Saket at 6:30 PM,” Krishna said in an email reply to HT on Friday.

The concert, officials said, will be organised as part of the department’s “Awam Ki Awaaz” (Voice of the People), a series of monthly musical concerts providing a platform for artists to express dissent through songs and poetry that began at Central Park in Connaught place last November.

The last event in the series was a performance by Bengaluru-based folk rock band Swarathma — known for performing songs on politics, religion and environment— on September 28 this year.

“No artist should be denied an opportunity to perform in the face of petty politics. No artist should ever be denied the respect due to them. We are very pleased that TM Krishna has agreed to perform for the people of Delhi,” Sisodia said on Friday.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 08:26 IST