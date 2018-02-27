Chief secretary row: Advisor to Delhi CM goes on week-long medical leave, says report

The advisor to the Delhi chief minister, VK Jain, who was questioned by the police in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, has gone on a week-long medical leave, sources said on Tuesday.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence February 19 night.

Jain has not been coming to the chief minister’s office since the incident, the sources said.

The Delhi Police had last week told a court that during interrogation, Jain disclosed that AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan surrounded the chief secretary and saw them assaulting him at Kejriwal’s residence.

However, Jain had earlier said that he did not seen anything as he had gone to the washroom at the time of the incident.

The alleged assault on Prakash took place in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

“The chief minister’s advisor has gone on a week-long medical leave. He has not been attending the office since the alleged assault on the chief secretary,” sources told PTI.

Jain was appointed advisor to chief minister soon after he had retired as the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in August last year. The board is chaired by Kejriwal.

In solidarity with Prakash, IAS and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services (DANICS) officers have not been attending meetings with AAP ministers, and only maintaining written communication with them.

The joint forum of the Delhi government employees has demanded action against Kejriwal and Sisodia in connection with the case of assault on chief secretary.