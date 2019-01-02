Clinic, lockers, public plaza: Nehru Place bus terminal set to get major makeover

The Nehru Place bus terminal, which been in a dilapidated state for years, is set to get a major makeover. The terminal is going to be revamped to create a modernised bus bay with a public plaza, a mohalla clinic and even lockers to store your luggage.

Officials said work on the project is expected to start in a month as the state transport department floated the tender to start the modernisation process last week.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said apart from Nehru Place, the government will modernise two more existing terminals at Azadpur and Najafgarh, while four new terminals will be built from scratch. These will be built at Narela Sector-A9, Dwarka Sector-4, Dwarka Sector-12 and Vikaspuri.

“Bus commuters should get the same experience that airport and Metro commuters get at transit points. Only then will there be pride and universal adoption of public buses in Delhi. So, we will be modernising bus terminals and converting these underutilised urban voids into vibrant public hubs where commuters can access civic amenities in a well-designed, multifunctional public space,” Gahlot said, adding that tenders for redevelopment of Azadpur and Najafgarh terminals will be issued in a week.

The government said a deadline for the completion of Nehru Place terminal will be set only when work for the project is awarded.

Currently, a majority of bus terminals across Delhi are unkempt. Many suffer from deficiencies such as traffic disorder at their entry and exit points, inaccessibility for para-transit services, informal shops and kiosks lined up along the boundary walls. As a result, they generally add to the traffic congestion in the area.

The transport minister said the present terminals do not incorporate even the basic public amenities such as waiting area, water and toilet facilities, pick-up/drop-off points. “Also the spaces are poorly lit and shelters are few, which deter women, young and aged passengers and differently abled commuters from using them,” he said.

Once the Nehru Place terminal is ready, people will get dedicated spaces where they can wait during long commutes while safely parking their luggage in a locker room. Apart from having food kiosks and water ATMS, the terminal will also have a mohalla clinic where passengers could drop by for a quick consultation.

“The terminals will be designed with provisions for notification of bus arrival and departure times (using GPS) and smart navigation and way-finding equipment. It will also have charging booths where one will get to recharge their ONE common mobility cards or get a new one,” an official said.

“The designs of the terminals will be modular which can be expanded to accommodate electric buses in the rear portion of the site,” the government said in a statement.

