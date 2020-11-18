Close down all markets and not just a select few, says Maken

delhi

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 00:01 IST

The Congress on Tuesday urged the Centre and the Delhi government to lock down all markets and not go for “selective closure” at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases in the city state is five times the national average and higher than that of Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy and other countries.

“Delhi has the highest cases per million population in India. The figure stands at 29,140 cases per million population. It is five times the national average, and higher than Brazil, UK and Italy,” the Congress leader said.

Addressing a virtual news conference, Maken criticised Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for seeking power from the Centre to impose a lockdown in those markets that may emerge as Covid-19 hot spots.

The Delhi government has sent a proposal to the Centre to give it the power to impose lockdown in market areas that may emerge as Covid-19 hot spots. It has also sent another proposal to Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal to allow only 50 people to attend wedding ceremonies, against the earlier limit of 200.

“We want to say that all markets should be closed, and not just some markets. Kejriwal ji’s idea to selectively close markets is disastrous. By doing so, he will concentrate crowds in a select few markets. We request Kejriwal to have mercy on the people of Delhi and not choose to close only selected markets,” he said.

Maken also urged the Centre and Delhi governments to implement a complete “work from home” for offices.

“Encourage work from home so that people come out less and also regulate the services of Metro trains,” he said.

He claimed that one of every five people succumbing to Covid-19 in India was from Delhi.

“Delhi’s average infection rate is five times higher and Delhi leads among all states. There is no other state that is anywhere close to Delhi. Kejriwal and Union home minister Amit Shah are equally responsible for this situation. Apart from advertising, these people have done nothing,” he said.

Maken also hit out at Kejriwal for organising a special prayer function at Akshardham temple in Delhi on Diwali, alleging that ₹32 crore was spent from the state exchequer on the event.

“While we desperately need more beds, intensive care units (ICUs) and ventilators, Kejriwal chose to blow away ₹32 crore on Diwali publicity and stunts. Kejriwal ji, you have spent ₹32 crore on Diwali advertisements. Had you not spent that money on your advertisements, you could have bought 600 ICU beds,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party did not respond to calls, text messages for a comment.