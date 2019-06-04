CM defends free transport move at annual iftaar dinner

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government’s decision to make public transport in the city free for women was one of the many good initiatives his party has done in the last four-and-a-half years and there is no such “right time” to do such “good work”

“I don’t understand why many people have been evaluating this decision in isolation. It was a good work on our part and, we believe, there is no such right time to do good work,” Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, said on the sidelines of the Delhi government’s annual Iftaar dinner event in Chanakyapuri in which he was invited as the chief guest.

His comments were in reaction to opposition parties questioning the timing of the decision in light of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, to be held next year.

Monday’s Iftaar event was attended by several senior leaders of the party such as Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and many MLAs of the party. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijendra Gupta and MLA O P Sharma too were among the guests who shared the dining space with the AAP leaders.

The event witnessed a moment of bonhomie between Kejriwal and Gupta as the latter offered food to Kejriwal during Iftaar dinner. Kejriwal accepted it.

Invitees who did not attend the annual event included the seven newly elected BJP MPs in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 06:52 IST