Cocaine capsules found in man’s stomach, another 2 kg in Dwarka

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday busted two separate drug syndicates that were being operated primarily by foreigners in Delhi and arrested four persons.

NCB’s deputy director general (northern region) Sanjay Kumar Jha said 25-year-old Ugandan woman and two Nigerian men, including a club footballer, were caught on Sunday night from a flat in Dwarka with five kilograms of heroin, 2.6 kilograms of cocaine and 55 grams of amphetamine — together worth between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore in the international market.

In another operation, a 35-year-old man from Venezuela was caught carrying 65 cocaine capsules in his stomach after he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Jha said they received information that the Venezuelan would be smuggling a consignment of narcotics. Accordingly, the NCB’s Delhi zone team reached the airport.

“We checked his luggage but found nothing. Since the information we had was reliable, we took him to a government hospital where his X-ray report confirmed foreign objects in his stomach. After appropriate medication, a total of 65 capsules of cocaine were retrieved,” DDG Jha said.

The DDG said once the man is discharged from the hospital, he will be questioned to ascertain the source and receiver in Delhi.

About the first operation, Jha said NCB officials received information that a Ugandan woman was travelling to Delhi from Mumbai in a train. The woman got off at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station Sunday and then rode to a flat in Dwarka. NCB officials tailed the woman and later raided the flat.

“One of the arrested Nigerian men is the kingpin of the racket and he had given the consignment of heroin to the woman in Mumbai. He travelled to Delhi in a flight and reached his compatriot’s flat in Dwarka, while the woman took the train,” Jha said.

