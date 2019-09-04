Coming up: 33-km dedicated corridor for pedestrians and cyclists in south Delhi

delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed to develop a 33-km dedicated corridor, “The Delhi Cyclewalk” project, for pedestrians and cyclists in south Delhi. The proposal was tabled before Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday.

The corridor will connect the residential areas in South Delhi such as Tughlaqabad, Greater Kailash, Saket and Nehru Place, and will pass through city’s green lungs—Jahapanah forest --and other green spaces. “The idea to develop the corridor connecting all the green spaces,” said a DDA official.

“It will be a loop around the city like a ring and connect metro stations, bus stands, high density residential areas, business districts, industrial areas, recreational areas and master plan greens to make Delhi a ‘city of connected forests and lakes’,” read the release from Delhi L-G office.

According to a senior DDA official, the corridor will be largely on the ground and will have some elevated and underground sections, especially wherever the corridor will cross the arterial roads.

“The idea is to connect provide people a safer and greener alternative for mobility. The corridor will be planned in such a way that people can just walk or cycle to the nearest metro stations or bus stands. It will pass through the green areas,” said a senior DDA official, requesting anonymity.

He added, “A detailed design plan will be prepared with help from other stakeholders. Once, approved the work will be done a phased manner.”

At a few places where master plan greens do not abut residential areas, elevated tracks will be planned alongside master plan roads. No trees would be cut for the project, said an official. DDA also plans to start a bike sharing project on the dedicated corridor.

Delhi L-G has directed the DDA to take help of urban planning experts, Archaeological Survey of India and Delhi government’s forest department to detail out the project and prepare for its execution.

As per the concept plan, there will be plazas constructed at regular intervals for people to use the tracks. The plazas will be interlinked and will have facilities like toilets, kiosks, etc.

The DDA is working on a similar project, though smaller in scale, in central Delhi to connect the area near Delhi secretariat with Purana Qila and Pragati Maidan, said a senior DDA official aware of the development.

