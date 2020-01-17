‘Cong wali Dilli’ — Grand old party releases campaign song for Delhi polls

delhi

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 22:09 IST

The Delhi Congress on Friday released their campaign song for the Assembly elections scheduled for February 8. The song, ‘Cong wali Dilli’, is centred around development work done by the party in Delhi during their 15-year-tenure.

On Friday, the song was officially launched by Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, All India Congress Committee (AICC) social media and digital communication chairperson Rohan Gupta, AICC secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra, spokesperson Mukesh Sharma, and campaign in-charge Kirti Azad among other senior leaders.

“When the Congress came to power in 1998, the state of power and water was precarious. Our major achievement was to ensure uninterrupted power and drinking water supply,” Chopra said.

He added apart from fixing the basic requirements, the Congress government had also improved the road infrastructure of the city by building 67 flyovers, improving public transport and reducing pollution levels by switching public buses and auto-rickshaws to CNG.

“We have highlighted all of the Congress’ achievements in this song,” Chopra added.

The 120-second-long track, calls the “Congress wali Dilli (Delhi under Congress regime)”, a “Khush haal Dilli (happy Delhi)” and compares it to the present state of Delhi under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, calling it “Behaal Dilli”.

Launching the song, Azad said the song will be played in the nooks and corners of all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, along with in cinemas, inside auto-rickshaws. It will also be uploaded on the party’s social media pages.

“We have also heard the campaigns of other parties, and we will debunk their claims in the coming days,” Azad added.