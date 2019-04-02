Congress slams AAP chief over remark on Sheila Dikshit

Delhi Congress on Monday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for calling the party state president Sheila Dikshit a “not that important a leader”.

When asked whether he had met Dikshit for talks over alliance, Kejriwal, on Monday, had said, “Sheila Dikshit is not that important a leader.”

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) working president Rajesh Lilothia said Kejriwal would never be able to reach her stature. “Sheila Dikshit gained her popularity through the work she has done for Delhi and its people for 15 years. Her work has gained the respect of the people and even of political opponents, who have never questioned her political position,” Lilothia said.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 08:44 IST