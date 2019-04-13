Cops seize 1,000 kg marijuana worth Rs 2 crore

The Delhi Police has arrested three men and seized a truck from which more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana were recovered. According to them, the value of the seized contraband is Rs 2 crore. The drug was concealed in special cavities in the truck.

The police said the marijuana was being transported to Delhi for sale from remote areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The police have identified the three men as Manoj Kumar (42), Sayyad Alam (38) and Narender Shah (40), all residents of Bihar. The deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said they had received information that a gang involved in supplying marijuana would arrive in Delhi early Thursday.

“We had information that the suspects would move from Badarpur border to Ashram Chowk. The input was that the marijuana would be delivered in parts of Delhi-NCR and in Punjab. Based on this information, our team laid a trap and the identified vehicle was intercepted near Aali village on Mathura Road and the three occupants were arrested,” the DCP said.

Naik said that upon searching, they found that the container of the truck had been modified and special cavities made in which marijuana was concealed. “A total of 34 bags containing about 1,020 kilograms of marijuana were recovered. The seized drug is worth Rs 2 crore. During questioning, the trio said that the special cavities had been made to transport marijuana illegally. They said the recovered marijuana was sourced from the wooded areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha border,” the officer said.

The police said Kumar had gone to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in the truck upon the directions of Sayyad Alam and Narender Shah, to procure marijuana.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 05:12 IST