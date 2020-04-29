Covid Kavach vehicles to help cops drive into congested containment zones

delhi

To keep their personnel safe, while at the same time being able to enter the congested containment zones under their jurisdiction, the south-east police Wednesday launched eight fully covered e-rickshaws, called ‘Covid Kavach’.

With 17 containment zones, south-east is among the districts in the national capital most badly hit by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“We realised that there was a lack of communication between the police and the public in these zones,” said RP Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-east).

“Some of these areas are thickly populated and it was difficult to keep an eye on the public who would come out of their homes without a valid reason,” Meena said.

As a matter of practice, too, the police have generally been keeping themselves to the periphery of the containment zones, dressed in personal protection equipments and going in only to accompany officials or to sometimes provide essential items to residents.

The DCP said the ‘Covid Kavach’ will solve this problem. “These hired vehicles are fully covered and will have a driver and two policemen -- all covered from head to toe in PPEs,” the DCP said.

These officers in e-rickshaws will be able to visit the congested areas which were previously inaccessible to regular police vehicles. “The policemen will keep a watch on those leaving homes without a reason, will help those who need essential goods and make announcements. All this will happen while ensuring that the policemen are not at risk of infection,” Meena said.

For now, these ‘Covid Kavach’ vehicles are being deployed in containment zones located in Jaitpur, Kalindi Kunj, Jamia Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin.