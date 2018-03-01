CP shooting: Victim tells police attackers did not try to snatch his bag

The 50-year-old man who was shot at in Connaught Place on Wednesday morning in what seemed to be a snatching attempt told the police on Thursday that the assailants did not try to take away his bag at all.

Tasveer Singh, who runs a money exchange business in Connaught Place A-block, recorded his statement on Thursday. Singh was attacked by two masked men, one of whom shot him in the back. Police had suspected that he was attacked for his bag and when he had resisted the bid, he was shot.

Singh, on Thursday, however told the police that the assailants did not “even touch the bag” and shot him.

“With Singh’s statement, it is now clear that the objective behind shooting was not snatching or robbery but an attempt to murder him. We have now focused our probe on personal enmity angle. Some important clues have emerged during our probe. The conspirators and the executors will soon be exposed and arrested,” said Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi).

Though the firing was not captured in any of the CCTV cameras, eight CCTVs captured them fleeing towards New Delhi Railway station through Chelmsford Road. Their identifies could not be ascertained till Thursday night. Police have not ruled out the possibility that the two attackers were ‘contract killers’ hired to kill Singh.

Singh had came out of the Rajiv Chowk Metro station around 10am and was walking towards his shop in Connaught Place’s inner circle when two men waylaid him and fired a bullet at him. Police said the attackers were waiting for Singh and were sitting under a tree near the scene of the crime.

A bullet lodged in the waist of Singh was removed in a surgery at Lady Hardinge hospital later in the day. He remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) till Thursday afternoon. Doctors declared him fit for statement in the evening. Police said Singh survived because the bullet did not damage his kidney or liver.

A police officer associated with the probe said investigators were probing the role of a family on whose complaint a case of attempt to murder a minor had been registered against Singh’s two sons, who are presently in jail. Singh’s sons were to attend a court hearing on Wednesday.

Investigators have learnt that Singh and his family members had been allegedly pressuring the child’s family for a compromise and to withdraw the case against his sons. “We are trying to find out if this pressure led to an enmity between the two families,” the officer added.

More than 50 people staying in Paharganj, Mandir Marg, and Connaught Place were questioned in the last 24 hours, as the police initially suspected it a case of snatching. The bag that Singh was carrying contained a lunch box and some fruits. There was no money in the bag.

Delhi Police records show that cases of snatching have increased by 413% in the last five years. Earlier this month, snatchers in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar attacked three women in separate cases over four days, tearing their ear lobes to pull out their earrings.

In an interview to HT in December, police commissioner Amulya Patnaik had said that rising cases of snatching were the force’s biggest worry.