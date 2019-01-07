Cyclist mowed down in hit-and-run case near Signature Bridge

A 52-year-old cyclist was mowed down by an unknown vehicle on Wazirabad bridge in north Delhi’s Timarpur on Friday. Police are trying to identify the vehicle and its driver.

According to police, they were informed of the accident when a passerby called the police control room at around 11 am and informed that a man was lying injured on the road on Wazirabad bridge on the carriageway approaching the Signature Bridge.

A team from the Timarpur police station reached the accident spot and learnt that the injured was already moved to Sushruta Trauma Centre in a police patrol van.

“Our team members found a damaged cycle at the accident spot. They did not find any eyewitness of the accident,” said Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (North).

DCP Prasad said the injured man was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Some documents found from his possession helped the police establish his identity as Dharam Raj, a resident of Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi. His family members were informed about his death. Raj worked as a vegetable vendor. He was going towards Majnu Ka Tila when his cycle was hit by an unknown vehicle.

“We have registered a case of rash driving and death by negligence against an unknown person. It’s a hit-and-run case. We are making efforts to nab the errant driver,” said the DCP.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 15:47 IST