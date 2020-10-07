e-paper
Daring Cities 2020: Arvind Kejriwal reiterates commitment to cleaner and greener Delhi

He also said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded its operations to ensure people across the city remain connected.

delhi Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (HT Photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday highlighted the major environmental successes achieved by the national capital. He was addressing the virtual ceremony of ‘Daring Cities-2020’, a global forum on climate change.

Speaking of the odd-even plan, Kejriwal said that initially there was lack of political will as well as fear among citizens that they would face transportation issues due to the plan. He said, “Earlier there was fear among the people as well as politicians that this would lead to problems but gradually we started seeing benefits of this scheme.”

He also said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded its operations to ensure people across the city remain connected. “We have given a huge push to develop public transportation.DMRC’s network has observed an 80% increase in the last four years,” Kejriwal said.

“Sharing this experience with you all to let you know that political will exists to implement such plans now,” he added. The chief minister also highlighted that when the measures were introduced there were huge fines levied on violators, but gradually fines have decreased.

Speaking about the air pollution that Delhi faces during the winter season the chief minister attributed it to stubble burning along with other causes. He said that due to stubble burning the air quality index (AQI) drops below normal range. He highlighted that the city has taken various measures to lower the effects of the stubble burning by using methods suggested by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Kejriwal also said that the city continues its mission of developing a greener Delhi. He said, “Every year 3 million saplings have been planted by citizens as well as the government.”

