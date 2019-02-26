DDA clears draft walkability policy; focus on pelican crossings and public utilities

In a major move to make the city safer and more accessible for pedestrians, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has approved the draft policy for ‘enhancing walkability’ in the national capital. The draft policy was approved in a meeting chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Monday.

DDA officials said the policy will now be put out in the public domain for suggestions/ objections before being finalised. Hindustan Times was the first to report on January 14, 2019, about the landowning agency’s idea to prepare the walkability plan.

The guidelines for the draft policy have been prepared by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), the advisory body to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

According to the draft policy, there should be a provision for pelican crossings near schools and other intersections that cater to children and the elderly. The policy also stresses on providing street furniture, signage giving information on directions, location of public utilities, etc. Once the policy is finalised, DDA officials said various road-owning agencies can start work on 19 key locations to make them accessible and pedestrian-friendly.

The locations selected for the pilot project are ITO junction, Delhi University (North and South campuses), Uttam Nagar Crossing, Chandni Chowk, all interstate bus terminals (ISBTs), Hauz Khas-IIT Delhi, Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place, Karol Bagh, Saket-Malviya Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station, Adhchini on Aurobindo Marg, Old Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station.

DDA officials said a need was felt to develop a walkability plan, as pedestrian safety in the city has become a serious problem. According to a 2015 study by the Delhi Traffic Police, of the 1,582 fatal accidents in which 1,622 people were killed, the number of pedestrian fatalities was 684.

“On the basis of Chennai’s ‘Walkability Plan’, we decided to take steps to make Delhi accessible for pedestrians by way of policy intervention and initiatives, wherein removal of encroachments, identifications of vending zones, tree plantations, installation of street furnitures and signage are of utmost importance,” said a DDA official.

The policy, sources said, has been finalised after several rounds of meeting with stakeholders such as the Delhi government, the municipal corporations, the Delhi Metro, the National Institute of Urban Affairs and Delhi Traffic Police.

“The aim is to strengthen the existing pedestrian infrastructure in areas where it is ill-maintained or inadequate and development in areas where it is not available,” said a DDA official.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 01:03 IST