Delhi: 38-year-old man threatens to jump from 4th floor to avoid police

A 38-year-old man, accused in a kidnapping case, perched himself on the porch of a fourth-floor flat window in Rohini for hours on Tuesday to avoid a police team.

The man stayed put on the window porch for nearly four hours and threatened to jump if the police approached him.

After failed attempts to convince him to climb down, the police finally nabbed the accused, Karambir Brijesh, when he momentarily stretched his hands to relieve himself from the position he had been sitting in for hours.

Police said the incident took place in outer Delhi’s Rohini on Tuesday afternoon and continued till after sundown. Rescue teams included the local police, the fire brigade department and officials of Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

According to Rajendra Singh Sagar, additional deputy commissioner of police (outer district), Brijesh was an absconding accused in a kidnapping for murder case registered at Begumpur police station in 2016.

But the police team on Tuesday had not traced Brijeshfor the kidnapping case. “Brijesh was also an eyewitness in an assault case but was untraceable. Recently, a court asked us to produce him. Recently, we got to know that he was living in Rohini Sector 13. On Tuesday we sent a four-member police team to issue the court summon to him,” said the officer.

But when the police knocked on his door, Brijesh feared that they had come to arrest him in the kidnapping case and allegedly ran to the terrace and perched himself on a window porch. The police team, in the meanwhile, learnt that Brijesh was also wanted in the 2016 kidnapping case.

“Brijesh threatened to jump to death if we did not leave the spot. We immediately called the fire department and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to plan a rescue,” said the officer.

Brijesh, however, refused to relent. “We told him to think of his wife and two children before taking any extreme step. We told him that he could hire a good lawyer and argue his case in court. We told him not to lose hope,” said Sagar.

All the while, a police team camped on the terrace, right behind him, looking for an opportunity. “After four hours, he must have been tired. He stretched his body and raised his hands in the air. We waited for him to do it again. The second time he did so, five policemen reacted in a fraction of a second grabbed him by his hands. He was then safely brought down,” said an officer involved in the rescue.