Delhi: 4 men wanted for murder, extortion and attempts to murder arrested

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 10:11 IST

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four men wanted for murders, attempts to murder and extortion in Delhi and Haryana following a brief shoot-out in Rohini. All four men sustained bullet injuries, senior officials said.

The police identified the arrested men as Sunil Gahlot, 23, Amit Raj, 26, Rohit, 23 and Ravinder Yadav, 31. The police recovered six pistols, three bulletproof jackets and three bulletproof helmets from them.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said they had received information that men associated with the infamous Lawrance Bishnoi-Kala Jatheri-Sube Gujjar gang, wanted for murders, attempts to murder, extortion and robbery in Delhi-NCR, will come to Rohini from Haryana.

“Acting on this information, a trap was laid in Khera village in Rohini early Thursday. Around 3.30am, a white car was spotted coming from the direction of Khera village. When our team signalled the driver to stop, he tried to speed away. Because the road was blocked with cars, the car hit the divider on the road. The men were asked to surrender; instead, they opened fire,” Yadav said.

Three bullets hit a police car that was blocking the road. “One bullet hit inspector Man Singh, and grazed past his arm. Another bullet hit the bulletproof jackets of sub-inspector Ravi Rana. In retaliation, the police team also fired. Two bullets hit Sunil in the legs and one hit his hand. Amit was shot in both legs, while three bullets hit Rohit in the leg. Ravinder was also hit by one bullet in the leg,” Yadav said.

The arrested men fired 22 rounds and the police fired 28 rounds in exchange. “The local police were informed and the injured were taken to BSA Hospital, Rohini, in an ambulance,” the DCP said.