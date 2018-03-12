 Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan granted bail in chief secretary assault case | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 12, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan granted bail in chief secretary assault case

During the hearing, the Delhi police counsel submitted a status report stating that Amanatullah Khan was named in 12 criminal cases, out of which he has been discharged in three cases.

delhi Updated: Mar 12, 2018 11:53 IST
The Delhi high court said Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan had already served 20 days in jail. Therefore, no further custodial interrogation was required.
The Delhi high court said Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan had already served 20 days in jail. Therefore, no further custodial interrogation was required.(HT File Photo)

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan in the chief secretary Anshu Prakash assault case on Monday.

Justice Mukta Gupta granted relief to the Okhla MLA, who was arrested on February 21, with certain conditions as imposed on AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal earlier.

“The petitioner (Khan) has served an incarceration of more than 20 days and no further custodial interrogation is required. So the petitioner is released on bail,” the court said.

During the hearing, the Delhi police counsel submitted a status report stating that Khan was named in 12 criminal cases, out of which he has been discharged in three cases.

The court had on March 9 granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in the chief secretary assault case with a warning that any such illegal activity in future would lead to the cancellation of his bail.

Deoli legislator Jarwal was arrested on February 20 for allegedly assaulting the chief secretary during a meeting at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the midnight of February 19.

A magisterial court had earlier denied bail to the two legislators, saying the matter cannot be treated in “a casual and routine manner” while dubbing them as “history-sheeters”.

more from delhi
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you
/cities/delhi-news