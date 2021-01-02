e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi air quality remains in severe zone, winds likely to bring relief

Delhi air quality remains in severe zone, winds likely to bring relief

Weather department scientist VK Soni said that the change in wind direction will also improve wind speeds on Saturday and help disperse pollutants.

delhi Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 09:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Weather department scientist says the improvement in air quality in Delhi will be visible from Saturday morning.
Weather department scientist says the improvement in air quality in Delhi will be visible from Saturday morning.(PTI)
         

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the severe zone on Saturday, with the hourly average air quality index reading 453 at 7am.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 441, in the severe zone, on Friday. This was a major change from Thursday’s AQI recording of 347, which is categorised as ‘very poor’.

Weather department scientist VK Soni said that the change in wind direction will also improve wind speeds on Saturday and help disperse pollutants.

“Our forecast had said that there was a possibility of the AQI deteriorating on Friday and that was primarily because the wind speeds were down for a large part of the Friday morning. However, the speeds picked up from afternoon after the change in wind direction,” Soni said.

Also Read: NASA shares pics that ‘unravel complexities of Earth from a cosmic vantage point’

He added that on Saturday, the average wind speeds are likely to be around 15kmph and improvement in air quality will be visible from Saturday morning itself. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecasted a western disturbance to impact the city from Saturday, which will also lead to rainfall activities in some parts of Delhi, bringing further relief from pollutants.

tags
top news
5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
5 states have highest active Covid-19 cases in India: Govt
Co-WIN app, model sites: India to hold dry run for Covid-19 vaccination
Co-WIN app, model sites: India to hold dry run for Covid-19 vaccination
DDA to launch housing scheme 2021 today; 1,354 flats to be put up for sale
DDA to launch housing scheme 2021 today; 1,354 flats to be put up for sale
LIVE: India registers 19,079 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 9.9 million
LIVE: India registers 19,079 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 9.9 million
PM Modi to lay foundation of IIM-Sambalpur today
PM Modi to lay foundation of IIM-Sambalpur today
‘Cheap trick’: China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks
‘Cheap trick’: China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks
Paddy procurement at MSP up 23%: Govt data
Paddy procurement at MSP up 23%: Govt data
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In