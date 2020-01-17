Delhi boy among 9 who score perfect 100 in JEE (Main)

delhi

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:21 IST

A student from Delhi was among nine students who scored a perfect 100 in the JEE (Main) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to the country’s engineering colleges, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) colleges.

According to the NTA, Nishant Aggarwal from Delhi, Jitendra Landa and Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar Thadavarthy from Andhra Pradesh, Nisrag Chadha from Gujarat, Divayanshu Aggarwal from Haryana, Akhil Jain and Parth Jain from Rajasthan, and Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana scored a perfect 100.

Officials did not disclose which school Aggarwal was from.

According to a statement issued by the NTA, the test – held twice a year -- was conducted from January 7 to January 9.

The number of candidates registered was 921,261 of which 869,010 appeared.

There were 604,981 male and 264,026 female candidates. Three transgender candidates also took the exam.

“The results were declared comparatively faster this time and even the percentage of students who appeared is relatively higher,” said a senior NTA official, who asked not to be named.

For admission to the prestigious IITs, the students who qualify on the basis of this test have to take the JEE (Advanced) exam. The JEE (Addvanced) is conducted by the IITs, said the senior official.