e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Delhi News / Delhi boy among 9 who score perfect 100 in JEE (Main)

Delhi boy among 9 who score perfect 100 in JEE (Main)

delhi Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A student from Delhi was among nine students who scored a perfect 100 in the JEE (Main) exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to the country’s engineering colleges, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) colleges.

According to the NTA, Nishant Aggarwal from Delhi, Jitendra Landa and Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar Thadavarthy from Andhra Pradesh, Nisrag Chadha from Gujarat, Divayanshu Aggarwal from Haryana, Akhil Jain and Parth Jain from Rajasthan, and Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana scored a perfect 100.

Officials did not disclose which school Aggarwal was from.

According to a statement issued by the NTA, the test – held twice a year -- was conducted from January 7 to January 9.

The number of candidates registered was 921,261 of which 869,010 appeared.

There were 604,981 male and 264,026 female candidates. Three transgender candidates also took the exam.

“The results were declared comparatively faster this time and even the percentage of students who appeared is relatively higher,” said a senior NTA official, who asked not to be named.

For admission to the prestigious IITs, the students who qualify on the basis of this test have to take the JEE (Advanced) exam. The JEE (Addvanced) is conducted by the IITs, said the senior official.

top news
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News