Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers' protest enters Day 36

Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers’ protest enters Day 36

Commuters coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh were advised to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained mostly unaffected

delhi Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 08:58 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A farmer addresses protesting farmers blocking a highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border.
A farmer addresses protesting farmers blocking a highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border.(AP)
         

As farmers continue to camp at Delhi’s borders demanding a repeal of the three farm laws, the capital’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at multiple points on Thursday.

The borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remained closed on Thursday for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.

Commuters coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh were advised to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained mostly unaffected.

The traffic at these borders is also slow as police continues to check these border points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to enter the capital.

For borders shared between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh have continued to remain closed.

The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches between the two states to travel on.

The ongoing farmers’ protest entered Day 36 on Thursday. On Wednesday, a small breakthrough was achieved during talks with the government as Centre agreed to accept two demands of farmers while continuing to disagree on the complete repeal of farm laws.

