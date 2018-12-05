Delhi CM Kejriwal, BJP trade barbs over ‘blackened hoardings’

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers blackened hoardings with photographs, including his, about an event where he had gone to felicitate the family of a martyr in Northwest Delhi’s Burari.

The BJP, in response, accused Kejriwal of resorting to blame game as a mask to hide his failure to govern Delhi.

“BJP blackened the posters of the programme (Shaheed Samman). I appeal to the people of BJP that they may have enmity with me but at least do not disrespect our martyrs,” Kerjiwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Kejriwal had gone to Burari to hand over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyr fireman Vijendar Pal Singh as part of the government’s compensation policy. Singh died in May 2017 during a firefighting operation.

Earlier, a Delhi government statement said, “Goons of BJP on December 4 blackened official posters of the Shaheed Samman event in Burari.” The statement had attached pictures of posters in which CM’s face had ink on it.

A government spokesperson termed said the BJP had disrespected someone who gave supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. “This makes it clear the BJP has no respect for martyrs and they only believe in grabbing power and can stoop to any level in the quest of grabbing power,” the government quoted the CM.

The BJP accused Kejriwal of a blame game. “They have completely failed in governing Delhi. That is why they only pin the blame on BJP to hide their failures,” said a BJP spokesperson.

