Delhi CM reviews arrangements at Singhu, calls himself sewadar

delhi

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:43 IST

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Singhu border on Monday where he briefly interacted with some of the protesting farmers and also inspected the arrangements made by the city administration.

Even though Kejriwal did not visit the main protest site, he was surrounded by scores of agitating farmers as he reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

“I have not come here as a chief minister. I have come here as a sewadar (one who does service). We support all demands of the farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and I have stood in support of the farmers right from the start,” Kejriwal told reporters during his visit.

The chief minister reiterated that the Central government was “very upset” with him for not allowing the Delhi Police to convert nine stadiums in the city into jails to detain the protesting farmers. He said that he was pressured into giving the approval, but he still did not.

“Our MLA Jarnail Singh spent the whole night here yesterday in support of the farmers. Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as sewadars ever since. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports December 8 Bharat Bandh. Our party workers will participate in it across the nation,” he said.

Talking about the arrangements made by the Delhi government, Kejriwal, who is the national convener of AAP, said at least 300 mobile toilets and 350 water tankers have been deployed at Singhu border.

“I surveyed the arrangements here. The toilets are clean. But, water is not reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed soon. During my interaction with the farmers, they said they are satisfied with the arrangements. We will be in touch with them,” the chief minister said before leaving.

Delhi govt on MSP

Delhi agriculture minister Gopal Rai on Monday attended a meeting with ministers of state for agriculture Purushottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary along with his counterparts from Punjab and Haryana to discuss ways to increase the income of farmers.

“On behalf of the Delhi government, I presented three important suggestions in this meeting for the farmers. Firstly, the central government should implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission on the minimum support price (MSP). The current MSP causes loss for the farmers. At some states, the MSP is Rs 1,800 but the farmers are forced to sell their crops in Rs 800, 900 or 1,000,” Rai said, addressing a press conference after the meeting.

The protests by farmers against the farm laws along Delhi’s borders have entered the 12th day and the minister urged the Centre to arrive at a decision favourable to the farmers in a day or two.

“Thirdly, I also presented the outcomes of the bio decomposer technique of Pusa Institute to avoid stubble burning. I have requested the central government to look into this matter very carefully and to implement this across the country,” he said.