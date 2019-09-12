Delhi couple, snatcher held for buying stolen cellphones

delhi

A couple, who allegedly purchased stolen or snatched cellphones, was arrested along with a snatcher by the east district’s special staff, the police said on Wednesday.

A total of 46 stolen cellphones and one motorcycle that the snatcher is believed to have

used for committing the crimes were recovered from the arrested persons.

The police said that with their arrest eight cases of snatching and thefts were solved.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said that to curb street crimes, the special staff team had been tasked with initiating action against snatchers and receivers of their stolen properties. “The team questioned several such criminals to understand the pattern of how they dispose of the stolen articles,” the DCP said.

“This exercise helped us gather information about a woman from Kalyanpuri who received stolen cellphones from criminals. The team laid a trap near Sanjay Jheel and caught the 30-year-old woman, Rani, and her husband, Dildar Singh, 35, when they were buying stolen phones from a snatcher, Suraj, 23. Forty-six such phones were seized from them,” said a police officer associated with the operation.

During the interrogation, the officer said the couple disclosed that they were in contact with several criminals involved in street crimes and burglaries. The couple used to sell such phone to labourers at cheap rates.

