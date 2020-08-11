e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: De-sealing charges hiked to three times the licence fee

Delhi: De-sealing charges hiked to three times the licence fee

The proposal prepared by the public health department will now be presented before the SDMC House for a final approval.

delhi Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:04 IST
Vatsala Shrangi
Vatsala Shrangi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Currently, the de-sealing fee was Rs 15,000 for all kinds of health trade licence holders.
Currently, the de-sealing fee was Rs 15,000 for all kinds of health trade licence holders. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Commercial establishments such as restaurants, coffee shops, banquet halls and health clubs in south Delhi, sealed for being in violation of civic norms, will soon have to shell three times the amount of the health licence fee in order to get the establishment de-sealing. A proposal regarding the same was approved by the standing committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday.

The proposal prepared by the public health department will now be presented before the SDMC House for a final approval.

Currently, the de-sealing fee was Rs 15,000 for all kinds of health trade licence holders.

Standing committee chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said the proposal to revise and increase the de-sealing charges from the present charge of Rs 15,000 to three times the licence fee was approved in order to curb violations of building by-laws, licence renewal norms, structural and operational guidelines.

“The fee has been hiked to discourage illegal trades and violations of norms by businessmen. The licence fee starts from as low as ₹2,500 for minor trades such as fruit juice shops, barber shops (up to five chairs) etc and goes up to ₹50,000 for bigger establishments such as restaurants, banquet halls, coffee shops, cinema halls and health clubs, among others. The violators will be charged three times the amount of the licence fee in order to get their properties de-sealed,” Gahlot said.

If approved by the SDMC House, the hiked charges will apply to shops that were sealed by the corporation. The shops that were sealed by the Supreme Court-monitoring committee for being in violation of norms can be de-sealed only on the court orders.

Ashwani Marwah, general secretary, Traders Association Lajpat Nagar, said that though the move may pinch traders, it is important to create a deterrent for violations. “The hike in fee may create a fear and prevent violation of civic norms. Adhering to norms will only be in favour of traders.”

However, many other traders felt that the move will only impact businessmen who have already been hit by sealing and low sales because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In