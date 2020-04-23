Delhi death toll hits 50, as 128 more test positive

delhi

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:15 IST

With two more deaths recorded on Thursday, the Covid-19 toll of the city reached 50. More than half of these deaths were among people aged than 60 years or older, while 84% had other comorbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney disease.

On Thursday, the number of cases in Delhi increased by 128, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 2,376, as per the daily health bulletin of the Delhi government.

For the last three days, Delhi had recorded a higher number of recoveries than infections. However, on Thursday, only 84 people recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi, as per the data. So far, 808 people have recovered.

Of the 1,518 people in the city with the infection, 422, with moderate to severe symptoms, are admitted to nine designated hospitals. Of these, 23 people are in the intensive care units, with eight on ventilators.

As many as 822 people with very mild or no symptoms are admitted to eight Covid Care Centres. Besides, 59 people with moderate symptoms are admitted to two Ayurvedic Hospitals, which have been converted into Covid Health Centres.

“The government has now decided that only the category III patients — who either have severe symptoms or are at a high risk of developing such symptoms — will be admitted to the hospital. There are five levels of facilities right now — the Covid testing centres, where samples are collected, isolation centres, for those awaiting their results, Covid Care Centres in government flats, etc, to admit those with mild symptoms, Covid Health Centres, to admit those with moderate symptoms,” said Dr JC Passey, medical director of Lok Nayak hospital, the biggest Covid-19 centre in the city.

Hospitals constitute the fifth level of the facilities.

On Thursday, 2,251 test samples were collected, with reports of 3,068 pending. So far, 5,691 samples have been collected from the community.

The government on Thursday set up a state-level media cell to monitor the social media and news for issues related to Covid-19, misinformation, complaints, and requests for medical intervention. A committee of nursing and paramedical staff has also been set up to monitor the quality, quantity and timing of food distribution and accommodation in the hospital.