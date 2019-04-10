Delhi doctors remove world’s longest ureteral stone

City doctors removed the world’s longest ureteral stone — formed in the ureter or the duct that carries urine from the kidney to the bladder — from the body of a 35-year-old woman. The stone was 22-cm-long and weighed 60gm.

Till now, the longest ureteral stone to be removed surgically was reported in 1932, from the body of 29-year-old woman in Ohio State University, USA; the stone was 21.5-cm-long.

According to doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where the surgery was done, the most unusual thing about this case was that the woman remained completely asymptomatic.

“She just had some generalised abdominal pain for which she consulted her gynaecologist. The stone was an incidental finding when she got her ultrasound done,” said Dr Sachin Kathuria, the woman’s surgeon and a consultant in the Department of Urology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The size of the stone was a challenge as the usual endoscopic procedure would not suffice. “We planned a surgery using the Da Vinci robot, with which we removed the stone in a single surgery with minimal scarring and quick recovery,” he said.

Dr Ajay Sharma and Dr Vikram Batra were also a part of the four-hour surgery performed on March 26.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 05:19 IST