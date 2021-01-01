Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations

delhi

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 13:43 IST

The Delhi Police fined 26 people for drunk driving, 174 for dangerous driving, and 706 for unauthorised parking as it reported 1,336 traffic violations across the city amid muted New Year celebrations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joint police commissioner Manish Kumar Agarwal said their campaign against traffic violations on the New Year eve had a very good impact and they noticed a restrained behaviour on roads.

“This year, the traffic congestion and violations were much less than the previous years. No traffic congestions were witnessed in Connaught Place, India Gate and other places in the city, where people usually gather to celebrate the New Year,” said Agarwal.

According to the Delhi Police data, 221 vehicles were towed away for unauthorised parking while two road accidents were also reported between 8pm on Thursday and Friday. One of the injured persons in the accidents is an assistant police sub-inspector.

Unlike the previous years, when police would use alcometers to measure the alcohol content in breath samples, the police carried out manual checking of vehicles and used blood samples to ascertain drunk driving.

Additional police personnel were deployed across the city, especially in the vicinity of malls, hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, to ensure orderly celebrations. Nearly 1,100 traffic police personnel were on the roads since Thursday evening for regulating traffic and monitoring violations.

“Our main focus was on traffic regulation as we did not want to spoil the celebrations. However, those found violating the rules were prosecuted and accordingly fined under the law,” said Agarwal.

Restrictions were imposed in Delhi from 11pm on Thursday till 6am on Friday to prevent large gatherings in public places for New Year celebrations due to the pandemic. Similar restrictions will be in place from 11pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

The Delhi police have said they will not stop visitors from gathering on the India Gate lawns during the day on Friday. But they will be asked to disperse before 11pm.