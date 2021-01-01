e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations

Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations

According to the Delhi Police data, 221 vehicles were towed away for unauthorised parking while two road accidents were also reported between 8pm on Thursday and Friday

delhi Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 13:43 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Additional police personnel were deployed across the city, especially in the vicinity of malls, hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, to ensure orderly celebrations.
Additional police personnel were deployed across the city, especially in the vicinity of malls, hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, to ensure orderly celebrations.(PTI)
         

The Delhi Police fined 26 people for drunk driving, 174 for dangerous driving, and 706 for unauthorised parking as it reported 1,336 traffic violations across the city amid muted New Year celebrations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joint police commissioner Manish Kumar Agarwal said their campaign against traffic violations on the New Year eve had a very good impact and they noticed a restrained behaviour on roads.

“This year, the traffic congestion and violations were much less than the previous years. No traffic congestions were witnessed in Connaught Place, India Gate and other places in the city, where people usually gather to celebrate the New Year,” said Agarwal.

Also Read: Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve

According to the Delhi Police data, 221 vehicles were towed away for unauthorised parking while two road accidents were also reported between 8pm on Thursday and Friday. One of the injured persons in the accidents is an assistant police sub-inspector.

Unlike the previous years, when police would use alcometers to measure the alcohol content in breath samples, the police carried out manual checking of vehicles and used blood samples to ascertain drunk driving.

Additional police personnel were deployed across the city, especially in the vicinity of malls, hotels, restaurants, pubs and bars, to ensure orderly celebrations. Nearly 1,100 traffic police personnel were on the roads since Thursday evening for regulating traffic and monitoring violations.

“Our main focus was on traffic regulation as we did not want to spoil the celebrations. However, those found violating the rules were prosecuted and accordingly fined under the law,” said Agarwal.

Restrictions were imposed in Delhi from 11pm on Thursday till 6am on Friday to prevent large gatherings in public places for New Year celebrations due to the pandemic. Similar restrictions will be in place from 11pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

The Delhi police have said they will not stop visitors from gathering on the India Gate lawns during the day on Friday. But they will be asked to disperse before 11pm.

tags
top news
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations
Delhi: Fewer traffic violations amid muted New Year celebrations
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve
Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve
60,000 babies born in India on New Year’s Day this year, 7K less than previous year: Unicef
60,000 babies born in India on New Year’s Day this year, 7K less than previous year: Unicef
DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In