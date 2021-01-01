Passengers at Delhi airport welcomed with flowers, ‘corona kit’ on New Year’s Eve

delhi

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 12:48 IST

To celebrate New Year’s Eve at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, Delhi Police personnel welcomed arriving international passengers with a “corona kit” and a bouquet of flowers on Thursday night. Senior officials said the idea was cheer up passengers arriving amid restrictions put in place on celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to boost the morale of the policemen deployed on duty.

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said apart from welcoming the arriving passengers with a bouquet of flowers, the passengers were also given a corona kit containing a face mask, a pair of hand gloves and a bottle of sanitiser. The kit also had a badge to remind passengers to maintain social distancing.

“The initiative not only made the arriving passengers feel good but also boosted the morale of our men deployed on duty on New Year’s Eve. The purpose behind distributing the corona kit was to make passengers aware of the Covid-19 restrictions and remind them to maintain social distancing at all points. Our men spoke with the passengers and also extended them assistance in booking cabs, helped them with porters or helped them locate the parking lots as needed,” Ranjan said.