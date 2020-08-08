e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt likely to transfer compensation to rape victim’s family today

Delhi govt likely to transfer compensation to rape victim’s family today

Arvind Kejriwal had met the victim at AIIMS on Thursday and announced the compensation.

delhi Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will transfer the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the bank account of the Paschim Vihar rape victim’s family most likely by the end of the day
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will transfer the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the bank account of the Paschim Vihar rape victim’s family most likely by the end of the day(ANI)
         

The Delhi government will transfer the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the bank account of the Paschim Vihar rape victim’s family most likely by the end of the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

While speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said, “Police have already arrested the accused. The victim is still battling for her life and is in critical condition. Rs 10 lakh compensation will be transferred into the bank account of the victim’s family most likely by today.”

Arvind Kejriwal had met the victim at AIIMS on Thursday and announced the compensation.

The Chief Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Kerala plane crash and those who were injured in the incident. He added that the incident is ‘sad’ and ‘tragic’.

While talking about the Covid-19 situation in the national capital, the Chief Minister said that things are under control. He appealed to the people to follow necessary health precautions such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and hand sanitisation.

tags
top news
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
Co-pilot’s wife unaware of his death in Kerala crash. Is expecting a baby in 15 days
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
All Air India crash survivors to be tested for Covid-19: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kerala plane crash: Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered
Kozhikode’s tabletop runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
Kozhikode’s tabletop runway risky for landing, officials warned 10 years ago
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Red alert sounded for five districts as Kerala battles flood-like situation, more rains till Sunday
Newspapers: Ensuring safety and credibility through the pandemic
Newspapers: Ensuring safety and credibility through the pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In