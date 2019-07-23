Delhi govt school conducts online lecture via Skype

A Delhi government school in Lajpat Nagar conducted an online lecture for students of classes 10 and 12 on Monday.

Principal of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Bijnesh Kumar Sharma, said: “Ours is the first school to try this out. Since it was successful, we will look at how it can be utilised further. This will ensure classes take place even if teachers are physically not present in the classroom.”

The classes were conducted in two sessions of one hour each for students studying travel and tourism. “A former operations executive of a travel company was supposed to come for a guest lecture. Plans changed at the last minute and since he could not come, we thought of arranging a Skype session,” said Naman Dua, a teacher.

Speaking about the experience, Sagar Chetri, a Class 12 student, said, “It was a good session. There was no sound or video issue even though the Internet can be a little slow. However, we can approach lecturers more easily in real life and ask questions than online.”

