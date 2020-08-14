Delhi govt waives parking charges on impounded vehicles

delhi

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:57 IST

The Delhi government Friday waived the parking custody charges imposed on vehicles impounded by the transport department and the police, which could not be bailed out by owners over the past few months on account of the lockdown to contain the Covid-19 spread.

Vehicles that get impounded for any violation are taken into custody and parked at impounding pits located in Burari, Dwarka and Sarai Kale Khan. Currently, according to government records, around 3,788 vehicles – ranging from private cars and motorbikes to autorickshaws, buses, ambulances and tractors -- are parked in the three pits together.

If a vehicle is not bailed out within 48 hours of being impounded, the government charges a parking fee ranging between Rs 200 a day and Rs 1,500 a day, depending on the size and category of the vehicle.

“In most cases, the owners have complained that they could not get the vehicles freed because of the lockdown restrictions. In some cases, the cumulative parking fee has crossed Rs 35,000,” said a senior official in the transport department, who did not wish to be identified.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday announced the waiver on social media, along with a copy of the government order.

The post said, “To facilitate vehicle owners during Covid-19, it is hereby ordered to waive parking/custody charges… for vehicles impounded and parked as on date and released after the issuance of this order.”

The waiver, however, can be availed of up to September 30, the order said.