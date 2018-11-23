Delhi HC pulls up authorities over failure to clean Kushak drain

The Delhi High court on Thursday came down heavily on the failure of the authorities in complying with the directions to clean up the Kushak drain under the Barapullah flyover and asked all the PWD officials concerned of the state government to be present in the court and explain why action should not be initiated against them.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and justice V K Rao directed that the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) should come to the court and explain the reason for non-compliance of the earlier orders of the court to clean the drain.

“The officials of the authorities responsible be present before us on November 27 to explain why action be not taken against them for non-compliance of court orders,” the bench said.

The court’s order comes after Manjeet Singh Chugh, a resident of the area adjoining the Kushak nullah produced photographs of construction debris heaped inside the drain.

Even though initially Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan raised questions on the authenticity of the picture, he conceded that the pictures were correct when the court proceeded to appoint a commission of lawyers to inspect the site and ascertain the factual position,

The court since 2012 has been issuing directions from time-to-time to clean up the drain. At various instances, the PWD has assured the court that it will clean the drain of all garbage and construction debris after construction of the Barapullah flyover is completed.

However, the deadline for completion of work kept getting extended even as residents of the areas, especially South Extension-II, near the nullah complained of waterlogging in their colonies during monsoon due to garbage and debris in the drain.

Even on September 27, the bench had termed as “unacceptable” and “deplorable” the condition of the Kushak drain and had directed the PWD to clean it up to ensure it does not become a mosquito breeding ground.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 12:45 IST