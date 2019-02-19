Delhi HC tells cops to protect couple who married against parents’ wishes

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the city police to provide “prompt and due protection” to a couple who had married recently without informing their parents. The couple had moved court seeking directions to register an FIR against their landlord, who had allegedly raped the woman.

The couple, who got married on January 23, was staying at a rented house in Narela. They had not informed their parents about their alliance as they were from different castes and knew their marriage would not be accepted.

On January 27, the landlord came into their room when the husband was out for some work.

According to the plea filed by advocates Richa Singh and CM Grover, the landlord took advantage of the fact that the couple had not informed their parents about their marriage. He allegedly threatened he would tell her parents about the alliance and assaulted her sexually.

The plea said when the couple tried to register a complaint against the landlord, the officials allegedly started pressuring him to change their version and threatened to implicate them.

The couple then moved court, also seeking the keys to their rented house as the room was allegedly locked by the investigating officer (IO).

On Monday, Justice Najmi Waziri directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned to give immediate protection to the couple. It directed the IO and the station house officer to be personally present in court on Tuesday, the next date of hearing.

The court noted that the residence of the couple was sealed and they were out on the streets for the last 20 days. According to the plea, the couple are roaming in their car with none of their belongings in their possession.

