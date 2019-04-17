Delhi High Court seeks report on student’s death

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the Delhi government and city police on the death of a 13-year-old boy at a toilet at a government school in Rohini.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani passed the orders after advocate Ashok Aggarwal highlighted a report detailing the death of the class 8 student at his school’s washroom on April 5.

The court was hearing a plea it had initiated after a letter by one Dishant Sharma, seeking framing of guidelines to ensure the safety of children in school.

On Tuesday, advocate Aggarwal, the amicus in this matter, showed a clip of the news report detailing the death of the boy due to a seizure. He said the government has not replied to the earlier status reports of the HC panel headed by the amicus curiae.

The bench expressed concern and sought to know the details from the government and the police commissioner.

The news report said the boy entered the washroom at 8.30 am, where he suffered a seizure and started to shiver. His head hit the floor as he fell due to the attack. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The court took on record a report submitted by the court on the safety of seven government schools. The report highlighted the lack of special educators and infrastructure in the schools.

The report said that in the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Sangam Vihar, more than 90 students are packed in one classroom. It said that there are only 130 teachers for more than 5,000 students.

“A fact that is really bothersome is that there are only 130 teachers in a school of over 5,000 students. Of which 108 are guest teachers,” the report said.

The matter would be now heard on July 5.

