Delhi High Court tells agencies to inspect Kushak drain, remove encroachments

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure on the encroachments around the Kushak drain and directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to remove them at the earliest.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and SDMC to inspect the area together and highlight the action taken by them after cleaning the drain.

The court’s order came while hearing a plea it had initiated by itself in 2012 on the issue of water-logging in the South Extension Part II. Earlier the court had passed many orders to the PWD to clear rubble from the Kushak drain.

Appearing for the PWD, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand informed the court that the work for cleaning of debris is complete in one of three stretches of the Barapullah flyover.

However, Manjeet Singh Chugh, a resident of South Extension and petitioner in a connected matter, showed the court several photographs of encroachment on around the Kushak drain. He informed the court that several people have made jhuggis below the Barapullah flyover.

This irked the court which remarked that the photos depicted a “sorry state of affairs”. It came down heavily on the authorities seeking to know what actions they have taken from the last date of hearing as the pictures showed no improvement.

“Tell us how you going to protect the land. Remove them protect the area, photograph them and keep them in record”, court directed SDMC, which is the land owning agency of the area in question.

The court also asked the SDMC to highlight the areas which need resumption.

“After the encroachment is removed, if any encroachments come up, the agency shall be liable for the same and order of this court should be strictly followed,” the bench said.

The matter would be now heard on July 16.

First Published: May 30, 2019 04:18 IST