Delhi man brandishes pistol at cab driver, vandalises his vehicle for not giving way

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly brandishing a pistol at a cab driver and vandalising the vehicle in Amar Colony last Thursday after the driver failed to give way to the man’s car.

The police identified the suspect as Rajan Bharara, who had contested the municipal elections from Kirti Nagar constituency in 2012. Police said the man was arrested following a brief chase after the cab driver called police for help. Bharara was previously convicted in an Arms Act case, police said.

On January 31, at around 3 am, the cab driver made the emergency call to Amar Colony police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said police were told that the driver was waiting for a passenger when a car began honking to be allowed to pass.

“He said they had an argument on this during which the man pulled out a pistol and smashed it on his car’s window breaking the glass. He then pointed a pistol at him and threatened to shoot if he called police. The man then sat in his car and sped away, the driver said,” the DCP said.

At the time of the making the call, the driver told police that he was following the accused’s i10 car. “On this, the night patrolling motorcycles and picket staff were alerted and a PCR van was also rushed to intercept the vehicle. As police spotted the i10 car in Amar Colony and asked the driver to stop, he instead sped away. On this police team chased his vehicle and managed to trap him at a picket in block D,” the DCP said.

“On searching his car, we found a pistol and two empty cartridges. During questioning, Bharara said he is a property dealer by profession and that he was returning home after attending a birthday party at a restaurant in East of Kailash, police said.

“After the party, Bharara said he went to Amar Colony to drop a friend. He said it was on his way home that he had an argument with the taxi driver. Bharara said he had bought the pistol from his contacts in Meerut,” Biswal said.

Police also found that in 2005 Bharara had pointed a pistol at a bouncer in a club in Defence Colony after a woman had complained to the manager that Bharara was teasing her. The DCP said, in that case Bharara was booked under Arms Act and was convicted by a court in 2012.

