Delhi man may lose leg after wife falls to death from Barapullah elevated corridor

A day after a woman fell to her death from the Barapullah Phase 1 elevated corridor after being hit allegedly by a speeding SUV driven by a hospital owner, her injured husband stares at the possibility of losing his leg.

Sunny, 32, and his 30-year-old wife Nisha — the couple identified only by their first name — were riding a motorcycle while returning from a family function when they were hit by an allegedly speeding Hyundai Creta around 8 pm on Sunday. Nisha fell almost 70 feet from the flyover into a drain flowing below. Sunny sustained multiple injuries, but is expected to survive.

“Sunny sustained three-four deep wounds to his left leg. Doctors suspect that a vital nerve in his leg has been damaged beyond repair. They said they will still make a last-ditch attempt to save his leg by performing a surgery, but they have asked us to be prepared to amputate the leg,” Sunny’s nephew, Tarun, said.

Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), identified the accused driver as 65-year-old doctor Madhu Sudan Choudhary. “He retired from the Indian Air Force in 2000. In 2014, he took ownership of Mangalam Hospital in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar,” Biswal said, adding that the doctor was returning to his Nizamuddin home from the hospital at the time of the mishap.

Booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving, the doctor was arrested on Monday and then released on bail. While the police are yet to establish the circumstances in which the mishap occurred, they said he was not drunk.

When contacted, Choudhary refused to comment on the mishap.

On Monday, a team of experts visited the mishap site to ascertain the circumstances under which Nisha was thrown off the flyover after the motorcycle she was riding as a pillion rider was hit by the Creta car. Police said her head was found submerged in the drain water.

“Whether she died of drowning or the multiple injuries on her body killed her will be known only after we receive her autopsy report,” said a police officer familiar with the case. The couple met with the accident almost a month after they celebrated their first marriage anniversary. They were married on December 3, 2017.

The couple was returning to their Dwarka Sector 7 home on their black Hero Splendor motorcycle after attending a function at their relative’s home in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri. Sunny’s two sisters-in-law – Komal and Rekha – and their children were following the couple in an auto rickshaw.

“They were on the Barapullah flyover when a speeding Creta hit Sunny’s bike while he was riding along the left curve on the road. The bike hit the left concrete barrier. Nisha was thrown off the flyover into the drain. My brother skid on the road along with the bike and suffered multiple injuries,” Sunny’s brother, Rajiv, said.

Police said the Creta driver stopped the vehicle and came out to check on the couple. Some passersby also parked their vehicles to help the injured biker, which caused traffic jam on the road. One of them informed the police control about the accident. Sunny’s sisters-in-law arrived in the meantime and identified him. They informed their family members about the accident.

Sunny was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre in an ambulance from where he was later shifted to Safdarjung hospital. A police team went towards the drain and found Nisha with her face down in the drain. They immediately moved her to the trauma centre where doctors declared her brought dead.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:28 IST