Delhi man seeking revenge from auto drivers, mistakenly stabs security guard

A 25-year-old man, who the police said is suffering from insomnia and depression, allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old security guard to death in the early hours of Wednesday. The police said the accused, one Benzi Singh from Manipur, admitted to murdering the security guard as he was angry with the autorickshaw drivers in his area after he had a fight with one last week.

The police said Singh mistook the security guard for a driver as the latter was sleeping inside an autorickshaw.

Singh allegedly told the police that he was preparing for the civil services examination and had developed a suicidal tendency.

According to police, they were informed of the incident around 3am on Wednesday.

The guard, Ram Bahadur Khatri, who manned the B/6 block in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave, was stabbed in the neck allegedly by Singh.

Khatri’s family told the police after the injury, he ran back to his house, about half a kilometre from the spot, and collapsed at the entrance. Khatri had lived in Delhi since more than four decades. He lived in a small rented room on the first floor of a house in Humayunpur. His younger son Rajkumar, daughter-in-law Lakshmi and grandchildren also lived with him. His elder son Om Prakash lives a block away. Two of his daughters are married.

Deputy commissioner of police (south), Vijay Kumar said, “Few weeks ago, Singh had an altercation with a driver over autorickshaw fare. Since then, he harboured a grudge against them and wanted revenge. On Wednesday, around 2.30am, he saw Khatri sleeping in the auto rickshaw and mistook him as one of the auto drivers from the neighbourhood. He allegedly took out a paper cutter and stabbed the guard to death.”

The DCP added that Singh told them he is suffering from insomnia due to which he often got agitated and furious.

According to Khatri’s family, it was around 2.40am when they heard neighbours shouting in panic. Lakshmi said, “I heard the tenants on the ground floor shouting my husband’s name. When we rushed down, we saw my father-in-law lying in a pool of blood. We rushed him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.”

Rajkumar said his father succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. “He was employed as a night watchman. He was soft-spoken and it was impossible for him to have enmity with anyone,” he said. He added that his father’s blood-soaked tiffin box and a baton he used on duty were recovered from the spot. “These are two things which were always found with him. He barely skipped his night duty. Even when he was unwell, he went to work on time. I hope his dedication to the safety of the residents will not go waste,” he said.

